A1 Services rebrands to Heidelberg Materials

A1 Services is now Heidelberg Materials

The rebranding of A1 Services follows its acquisition by Hanson Quarry Products in February 2022 and the subsequent rebranding of Hanson UK as Heidelberg Materials UK from October 2023.

Hanson has been part of the German cement group Heidelberg for 16 years, following its acquisition in 2007.

A1 Services is an £11m-turnover business, incorporated in 2003, that specialises in waste removal and recycling of soils, concrete hardcore and general waste from construction and civil engineering projects.

James Whitelaw, managing director at Heidelberg Materials UK’s recycling division, said: “Rebranding A1 Services is the next step to completing the integration of the business and will allow customers to benefit from the high standards in sustainability, health and safety and customer service expected across all of our activities.”

