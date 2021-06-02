A2Dominion selects 35 for £900m framework

A2Dominion Group’s commercial contractor framework agreement 2021 runs for four years and is valued at £900m.
Works to be commissioned through the framework are predominantly new build in nature and may involve refurbishment or rehabilitation and/or repair.
Works will usually involve the design and construction of residential properties, often mixed tenure and may also include full or partial design and/or construction of commercial premises.
The selected suppliers are:
- Bugler Developments
- Buxton Building Contractor
- Engie Regeneration
- Glenman Corporation
- Kingsbury Construction
- Neilcott Construction
- Syntec Projects
- Thakeham Partnerships
- TSG Building Services
- Ardmore Construction
- Bennett Construction
- Durkan
- Higgins Partnership
- Hill Partnerships
- John Graham Construction
- Mulalley
- United Living South
- Wates Construction
- Bouygues
- HG Construction
- Mclaren Construction
- EW Beard
- Vistry Partnerships
- Henry Construction Projects
- Lovell Partnerships
- Midas Construction
- Real SW
