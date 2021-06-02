A2Dominion selects 35 for £900m framework

A2Dominion Group’s commercial contractor framework agreement 2021 runs for four years and is valued at £900m.

Works to be commissioned through the framework are predominantly new build in nature and may involve refurbishment or rehabilitation and/or repair.

Works will usually involve the design and construction of residential properties, often mixed tenure and may also include full or partial design and/or construction of commercial premises.

The selected suppliers are:

Bugler Developments

Buxton Building Contractor

Engie Regeneration

Glenman Corporation

Kingsbury Construction

Midgard

Neilcott Construction

Real Lse

Syntec Projects

Thakeham Partnerships

TSG Building Services

Ardmore Construction

Bennett Construction

Durkan

Higgins Partnership

Hill Partnerships

John Graham Construction

Midgard

Mulalley

Real Lse

United Living South

Wates Construction

Bouygues

HG Construction

Mclaren Construction

Bugler Developments

EW Beard

Glenman Corporation

Neilcott Construction

Thakeham Partnerships

Vistry Partnerships

Henry Construction Projects

Lovell Partnerships

Midas Construction

Real SW

