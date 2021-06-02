  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed June 02 2021

A2Dominion selects 35 for £900m framework

10 hours Social housing landlord A2Dominion has selected 35 contractors for a construction framework.

A2Dominion Group’s commercial contractor framework agreement 2021 runs for four years and is valued at £900m.

Works to be commissioned through the framework are predominantly new build in nature and may involve refurbishment or rehabilitation and/or repair.

Works will usually involve the design and construction of residential properties, often mixed tenure and may also include full or partial design and/or construction of commercial premises.

The selected suppliers are:

  • Bugler Developments
  • Buxton Building Contractor
  • Engie Regeneration
  • Glenman Corporation
  • Kingsbury Construction
  • Midgard     
  • Neilcott Construction     
  • Real Lse     
  • Syntec Projects     
  • Thakeham Partnerships     
  • TSG Building Services     
  • Ardmore Construction     
  • Bennett Construction     
  • Durkan     
  • Higgins Partnership
  • Hill Partnerships     
  • John Graham Construction     
  • Mulalley     
  • United Living South     
  • Wates Construction     
  • Bouygues     
  • HG Construction     
  • Mclaren Construction     
  • Bugler Developments     
  • EW Beard     
  • Glenman Corporation     
  • Neilcott Construction     
  • Thakeham Partnerships
  • Vistry Partnerships
  • Henry Construction Projects
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • Midas Construction
  • Real SW

