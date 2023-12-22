A2Dominion submits Bicester plans

artist's impression

The joint application by A2Dominion and Thames Valley Police outlines proposals to develop land west of Howes Lane to build up to 1,000 new homes, land for a primary and secondary school, social and community facilities, and supporting infrastructure.

The proposals form part of the wider Bicester eco-town development – A2Dominion’s Elmsbrook scheme, comprising 413 private and affordable homes, formed the initial phase of the development.

A2Dominion and Thames Valley Police remain in discussions with Cherwell District Council and Oxfordshire County Council about ways to improve infrastructure routes around Howes Lane.

