A30 upgrade moves to main works stage

The A30 in Cornwall

An 8.7-mile stretch of the A30 single carriageway between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross roundabouts is to be widened to dual carriageway, at an expected cost of £330m to Highways England.

Costain was awarded the £210m main works contract on 31st March 2020 and has since been working on the diversion of utilities, vegetation clearance and ground investigation work to inform detailed design.

Main earthworks and construction of new structures are now set to start imminently.

The scheme includes building a 70mph dual carriageway, grade separated junctions at Chiverton Cross, Chybucca and Carland Cross and new bridges at Tolgroggan Farm, Pennycomequick Lane and over the Allet to Tresawsen road to provide local access.

Highways England senior project manager Josh Hodder said: “Improving the A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross is incredibly important for Cornwall’s future, and we’re really excited to be stepping up our construction activities in the new year – 2021 is going to be a big year for the A30 project.

“It’s the only remaining stretch of single carriageway on the A30 between Camborne and the M5 at Exeter, journeys are regularly delayed, congestion often brings traffic to a standstill, local communities are impacted, and as a result the Cornish economy is being held back.

“Despite the Covid limitations Costain have progressed the early works well and we’re now looking to move the scheme forward in the new year.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk