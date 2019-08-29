A585 junction upgrade begins

Norcross roundabout is getting upgraded

Preparation work started in July for Highways England’s transformation of Norcross roundabout – one of the busiest junctions on the A585 in Lancashire. Main construction work is now starting on Saturday 31st August.

The major improvement to the five ‘arm’ roundabout involves putting traffic lights at the roundabout to improve crossings and providing more room on the approaches to the junction.

Once the new Norcross roundabout has opened, expected by April, work can then begin on a more substantial programme of works, the planned £100m A585 bypass between Windy Harbour and Skippool.

