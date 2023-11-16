Aarsleff delivers precast piling excellence in Derby

In June of 2023, Aarsleff commenced installation of 2612 300sqmm driven precast concrete piles in order to found new industrial warehouses just outside of Derby. Through effective design and efficient operations, Aarsleff finished the piling ahead of programme after 9 weeks of working with three rigs in limited space.

Based in our home region of the East Midlands, the project has been defined by Aarsleff’s usual high standards of communication and operational excellence. The team worked hard to maintain high rates of production alongside changing pile lengths, working efficiently with our in-house production facility to ensure supply was maintained. Whilst changes and challenges were ongoing with our client, Winvic, the Aarsleff maintained high levels of communication and ensured continuous provision of piling through effective project management and proactive site personnel.

Sam Riley, Contracts Engineer, said on the project, “The piling at Derby has been a challenging project. We’ve been working with 3 rigs, a crawler crane, and a telehandler to assist with offloading in a limited space. One of the major challenges has been managing pile length changes and supply in order to achieve our usual high production rates. Thanks to our great communication with both our client, Winvic, and our in-house pile production facility, we’re delighted to have completed the project ahead of programme.”

Paul Samways, the Project Manager for Winvic, commented, “Overall, a relatively smooth piling operation on site, with the lines of communication from the design, commercial and production personnel also received in a timely and efficient manner.”

Find out more..

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk