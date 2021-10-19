Aarsleff gets world’s first battery-powered piling rig

The Junttan PMx2e

The battery-powered piling rig has been made by Finland’s Junttan Oy.

The Junttan PMx2e, is equipped with two battery packs of 396 kWh and a 266 kW electric motor, which provides a continuous working day of eight to 10 hours, it says.

Aarsleff expects to save 35,000 kg of CO 2 and 14,000 litres of diesel every year from this one machine.

The battery-powered Junttan PMx2e has the same performance credentials as the conventionally diesel powered Junttan PMx22, except that it produces no emissions on site and travels across site more quietly.

Lars Dithmer, head of sustainability at parent company Per Aarsleff, said: “As the main part of the group’s carbon dioxide emissions originate from fossil fuels, we work hard to find alternatives to the many diesel-powered machines. The biggest challenge is the lack of large, powerful electric construction equipment or other sustainable driving force, but machine manufacturers are working hard to solve this. The future is beginning to look brighter for more environmentally friendly construction sites.”

Aarsleff Group chief executive Jesper Kristian Jacobsen added: “This is just the beginning; we will soon see an increasing number of battery-powered machines of this kind at the construction sites. There are no excuses for choosing diesel if you have a more environmentally friendly alternative. Our sustainability work does not end here, it has just begun.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk