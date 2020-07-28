Aberdeen firm lands work on Australian mega project

WestConnex is a 33km motorway scheme designed to transform the transport network in and around Sydney. The project, which is predominately underground, represents an investment of AU$16.8bn (£9.3bn) by the New South Wales and Australian governments.

EnerMech will provide ME&I services to the AU$3.2 billion M4-M5 Link Tunnels project, which features twin 7.5km tunnels accommodating up to four lanes of traffic in each direction.

EnerMech will engage a 200-strong team to deliver the project and has started mobilisation and engineering support work, with the detailed project work scheduled to begin in August.

It is the third stage of the WestConnex project that EnerMech has supported, following the installation and commissioning of electrical infrastructure, cabling and devices supporting the lighting, communication, signal, fire safety, water and ventilation systems on the New M4 and M8 (New M5) projects.

Joint Venture partners Lendlease, Samsung and Bouygues (LSBJV) are delivering the design and construction of the M4-M5 Link Tunnels. A spokesman for LSBJV said: "EnerMech is our contracting partner of choice to deliver and commission the tunnels’ electrical and instrumentation works and LSBJV welcomes EnerMech’s team to the final exciting stage of this project.”

Paul McCarthy

EnerMech regional director for APAC, Paul McCarthy, said: “With a sound track record on the New M4 and the M8 (New M5) projects, this award demonstrates EnerMech’s ability to partner with our customers to deliver complex projects safely within strict budget and schedule parameters.

“This a landmark contract for EnerMech and we are delighted to be afforded the platform to demonstrate our integrated services approach on one of Australia’s most strategically important infrastructure projects.”

EnerMech established its business in the oil and gas services sector and continues to work on contracts in the North Sea and international oil hubs but in recent years has diversified into infrastructure. Group CEO, Christian Brown, said: “This latest award cements EnerMech’s credentials as the trusted and competent provider of specialist mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services to large and complex infrastructure projects.”

In Australia, the company has operations in Sydney, Perth, Karratha, Melbourne, Brisbane, Darwin, Gladstone and Chinchilla.

