Aberdeen moves forward with Berryden Corridor project

Aberdeen City Council is today informing landowners of the CPO for project, which is one of a number of schemes to help alleviate traffic congestion.

The council already owns or controls about 80% of the land needed for the corridor; the CPO aims to acquire the remaining land of about 100 plots required for the scheme. The CPO would come into effect only if confirmed by Scottish ministers.

The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project involves widening the existing road and junction improvements between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, and the construction of a new section of road between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout. Last year, ground investigations took place for the new road and empty eyesore former garage buildings were demolished.

Aberdeen City Council transport and regeneration spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project will be a major upgrade to the roads network in the area and for the whole of Aberdeen, and will benefit motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians locally and from further afield.” He added that the scheme will also support wider policies such realising the benefits of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR B/T) and the City Centre Masterplan. “The compulsory purchase order is another step in the process of building the road, so it is to be welcomed we are at this stage,” he said.

The aim is for a planning application for the scheme to be submitted in early 2019.