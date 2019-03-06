Aberdeen moves forward with plan for 2,000 new council houses

The proposals include the creation of new council housing on sites at Summerhill, Kincorth, Torry, Dyce and Greenferns as part of plans to achieve a significant increase in the supply of social housing in Aberdeen.

Priorities for revenue and capital spending were set at yesterday’s meeting of the full city council. A £40m programme of upgrades to existing council properties also approved.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Housing, both in terms of quality and quantity, is fundamental to our vision for Aberdeen and a place where everyone can prosper. With that in mind, we are moving forward with incredibly ambitious plans to create 2,000 new council homes in the city and I am delighted we have taken the decisions that will accelerate the pace of that programme.

“In the past year we have marked the completion of the £13m development at Smithfield, bringing 99 new homes, and nearby at Manor Walk a further £13m is being invested to create 80 new Council homes. The 2019/20 budget we have brought forward creates the next wave of Council house construction in Aberdeen, on a level not seen in more than half a century.”

The budget includes approving the award of the contract for the development of 369 homes at Summerhill. The same model will be used to create a total of 389 units on sites at Craighill, Kincorth and Tillydrone. Progress will also be made with plans for two areas of land at Greenferns, with 350 homes earmarked for one of those sites.

The Council is also working with private developers and landowners to lay the foundations for partnership working to deliver additional council houses and the 2019/20 budget outlines four private developments, with the potential for 680 homes. The first of those, the First Endeavour development at Dyce Wellheads, will progress to contract award.