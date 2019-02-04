Aberdeen picks contractor for gas-to-grid plant

The plant will serve the TECA arena

Thöni Industriebetriebe has been chosen by Aberdeen City Council is to construct the Anaerobic Digestion Gas to Grid (AD G2G) plant, which will produce gas and inject it into the national grid.

The plant will take the city’s food waste, waste products from agricultural to produce biogas to power the new TECA arena, conference centre and exhibition building, which form part of the new AECC project. The AECC project includes two on-site hotels, an energy centre, extensive landscaping and parking. The entire development is being built by Aberdeen City Council along with development partner Henry Boot Developments and main contractor Robertson Group.

The biogas which will be upgraded to biomethane and injected into the natural gas grid and piped to the on-site energy centre at TECA. The plant will process 81,000t of feedstock per annum and 41,300t of this will be waste materials; the rest will be crop-based.

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader Aberdeen City Council, said: “The AD plant project powering the TECA complex underpins the position of Aberdeen as a world-class city for energy and innovation and the centre as the place to see how energy, environment and business can be integrated on a truly significant scale.

“We are in the midst of the most important period of transformation Aberdeen has ever experienced including an increased focus on renewable energy sources as part of our Regional Economic Strategy, and it’s fantastic that TECA can lead on that.

“The quality and scale of TECA is designed to attract global events and acts, supporting our ambitions to grow the number of visitors we attract from local, regional, national and international markets, and we’re delighted that the renewable energy from the AD plant will be part of that.”

The plant will enable the TECA building to achieve a BREEAM Excellent standard. It is designed to produce 425m3/h of gas for injection into the grid with 200m3/h for 8,000 hours per year to go to the energy centre.

Robert Lackner of Thoeni said: “We’re really excited both about the project itself but also in being part of the story. Even more so, as this is part of show case for “the future of energy supply” in the middle of the centre of the fossil gas and oil industry.”