Aberdeen plans beach transformation

A revamp of the Beach Ballroom forms part of the plans

The city council has approved the next stage of work on the projects, which are intended to create a new ‘waterfront destination’.

Projects within the beach masterplan includes works to refurbish the Beach Ballroom as well as to create a public area with an integrated football stadium and leisure complex.

The city growth and resources committee also requested plans for landscaping, public realm, playpark and integrated water features at the Queens Links, sports and leisure facilities for the Broadhill area, an improved promenade, and provision of an energy centre.

Councillor Ryan Houghton, Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener, said: “The proposals for the beach would make it a destination once again. Transforming it through significant investment providing new facilities and creating a space where city residents and visitors are drawn to.

“We know how loved and important the beach area is and we want it to be a big part of Aberdeen continuing to be a vibrant place to live, work, and visit.

“It was fantastic the designs and business cases for the proposals were all approved yesterday and we are looking forward to committee in November to review the proposals in detail and move the projects forward.”

The report to committee emphasised the importance of the re-imagined ballroom, including a desire to return it to its former glory when it was known as the ‘People’s Ballroom’ recognising its heritage and historic significance whilst equipping it for the future as a venue for leisure, hospitality and events. This would include removing the current false ceiling to put it back to the full height of the dome and installing bar with a seating area looking out to the seafront.

Progress on all of the projects is to be given in a report to a meeting of city growth and resources committee on 3rd November 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk