Aberdeen RAAC homes to be demolished

An estimated 366 council and 138 private addresses in the Balnagask area of Torry have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) roof panels.

After considering remedies including roof replacement, Aberdeen City Council has decided that demolition is the quickest and most cost-effective way to remove the “high risk” posed by the lightweight concrete.

Demolition and landscaping is estimated at £20m to £25m and will take three or four years. Building new homes will cost an additional £130m, at least, and take up to 15 years, the council said. Detailed delivery plans, including financing, will now be drawn up for consideration.

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of the city’s communities, housing and public protection committee, said: “This is one of the hardest decisions the council has taken. We recognise the impact this will have on residents, many having lived in their home for many years.

“The absolute priority has to be their safety. The welfare of people is what matters most, and we will continue to offer individuals and families one-to-one support whilst meeting their housing needs as far as possible from existing stock.

“The council will also explore providing a mix of new homes for the longer term, and we look forward to working with the local community and potential partners in developing the regeneration plans.”

Rehomed council tenants will be given first refusal on a replacement home matching their need, the council said.

The council hopes to purchase the private properties by voluntary agreement to allow demolition to proceed. Owners will be offered market value along with reasonable legal costs, and home loss and disturbance payments. Private owners and tenants will be offered the same rehoming support as council tenants.

