Aberdeen Uni moves forward with £50m campus project

Johnston Halls will undergo a major refurbishment to accommodate the Business School

The investment plans will now be subject to formal planning applications to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council by spring 2020.

The plans - part of a wider package of ongoing and proposed campus regeneration projects with a combined cost of almost £100m - include a new home for the University of Aberdeen Business School, plus improvements to the university’s historic core. Central to the investment is an anticipated growth in the university’s student population over the next 10 years.

The Business School will be relocated from its current home in the MacRobert Building to a new single-site home in the currently dormant Johnston Halls, which will undergo a major refurbishment. The project will include a new pavilion housing teaching and learning facilities, including lecture and seminar space. A large central foyer will provide additional social space, and will be used for exhibitions and public engagement activities.

Facilities in King's College will be enhanced

Plans to enhance facilities in the immediate area of King’s College include a new atrium, with connections to surrounding buildings that will be repurposed to meet the needs of a growing student population.

The work will see improvements to the interiors of a number of areas of King’s College, including the Old Senate Wing, Book Stack and Cromwell Tower.

The new Business School is scheduled to open by summer 2022, while the King’s College improvements are expected to be completed the following summer.

University of Aberdeen principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne said: “This major investment in our campus comes at a time when the university is planning for future growth, and marks the latest phase of a number of improvements to our King’s College campus, including our new Science Teaching Building where work is already under way.

“As we plan for the future it is crucial that we remain equipped to meet the needs of modern students with contemporary, flexible and technology-ready facilities that regenerate underused space in our historic campus, while maintaining the unique heritage for which it is renowned.

“These are transformational plans that will ensure we continue to provide our students and staff with world class teaching and learning facilities, and will help us attract the best and brightest to Aberdeen.

“Revitalisation of our Old Aberdeen campus also helps support wider city ambitions to ensure our region grows in stature as a destination of choice.”

