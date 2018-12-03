Aberdeenshire agrees £150m housing plan

The new plan could see more than 2,350 homes built under the Strategic Housing Investment Plan. The plan has been agreed by by the council’s communities committee and has now been passed to the Scottish government, which will provide funding for the projects.

The 2,354 homes that could potentially be built across Aberdeenshire include about 590 suitable for households with particular needs and 73 that would be fully accessible for wheelchair users. The majority of homes (1,949) are proposed for social rent, with 126 for mid-market rent and 279 for low-cost shared equity purchase.

The first phase of the plan, covering 2019 and 2020, is expected to see more than £112m used to begin work on 751 homes for Aberdeenshire.

Each development will be subject to the usual planning process and delivery of the plan will be influenced by the wider housing market, as a high proportion of the new homes will be part of larger schemes by housing developers.