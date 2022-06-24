Aberdeenshire offers housing work to small firms

The event is being organised through Scotland's Supplier Development Programme

It said that construction businesses can meet the "real" buyers in the council’s Housing Section, Property & Facilities Management Section and the Shared Procurement Service during a free online event on 30th June.

The event it open to all including supported businesses and third sector organisations. It will cover upcoming contracts related to housing projects and the council’s ongoing Housing Improvement Programme (HIP).

The main types of improvement works sought during HIP are upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms, heating systems, doors, windows, wall insulation (cavity and external), rewiring, re-roofing, dormer windows, communal door entry and solar photovoltaic (PV) roof panels.

The council said that the webinar will be of particular interest of businesses that provide joinery, plumbing, electrical or specialist services. Businesses will be able to ask the questions they have, and have them fully answered, during the online event.

Amanda Goncalves, development officer for the Supplier Development Programme, said: “No business is too small to get involved in works related to the housing projects led by Aberdeenshire Council; sole traders are particularly welcome to come along to learn how they can do business locally.

“The Supplier Development Programme is working with our partners at Aberdeenshire Council to break down the tendering process into manageable steps, to ensure that bidding for contracts is as simple and straightforward as possible.”

Businesses interested in attending this online event with Aberdeenshire Council can register free on Scotland’s Supplier Development Programme website.

