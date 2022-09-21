Access 360 opens new factory

Access 360's new HQ is on the i54 Business Park in south Staffordshire

The new premises are expected to increase manufacturing capacity, facilitate greater bespoke engineering opportunities and reduce lead times.

Access 360 is part of Tyman Group, formerly Lupus Capital. It was formed in 2019 as a portfolio brand for Bilco UK (Roof Access (hatches, ladders and vents), Profab Access (riser doors and access panels) and Howe Green (floor access covers), acquired in in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The investment in new premises is integral to Access 360’s planned expansion throughout the residential and commercial markets for a range of construction projects.

Situated on the i54 Business Park north of Wolverhampton, the manufacturing site spans more than 67,000 sq ft.

Managing director Rob Glen said: “This is an extremely exciting time for Access 360 as we embark on a significant new chapter in our history with the support and investment of Tyman Group.

“The opening of our new UK headquarters will enable us to substantially increase our bespoke and standard manufacturing capabilities across our entire portfolio of roof, ceiling, wall and floor access solutions in a sustained and secure way.

“It will also facilitate opportunities for new product development across all three brands, to ensure we consistently meet architect and contractors’ project specifications to the highest possible standard.”

