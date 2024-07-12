Access Alliance adds new member

Plantool managing director Ben Jones joins the Access Alliance fold

The Access Alliance is a network of local and regional suppliers of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) for hire that collaborate in order to compete with national players.

Plantool Hire Centres, a family-owned tool, plant and access hire company with depots in Daventry, Kettering, Lutterworth, Nuneaton, Warwick and Stratford Upon Avon, has now joined the alliance.

The Access Alliance now has a combined presence spanning 17,000 machines from 65 depots across the UK.

Plantool managing director Ben Jones said he was “thrilled to collaborate with like-minded, independent businesses”.

