Access specialist sets up Dingli dealership

Rory Duggan, director of PlatformSupermarket.com and Horizon

PlatformSupermarket.com, set up by employee-owned Horizon Platforms, will be the UK’s sole authorised Dingli dealer for end-user buyers.

It will sell new and used scissor lifts, boom lifts and offer after-sales support to end-user customers. Dingli UK will continue to serve its existing markets, including hire companies that operate rental fleets.

Rory Duggan, director of PlatformSupermarket.com, said: “We’re aiming to provide the easiest and most convenient way to own a platform. We’ll ensure the machines are perfectly matched to customer requirements, and that they are looked after for years to come. Our unique positioning with Horizon Platforms allows us to do this like no one else can.

“Owning a machine can be the most cost-effective option for construction companies, as it means the machine is always available when they need it the most. The feedback we’ve had so far has been outstanding.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk