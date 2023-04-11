Acciona-led JV wins high-speed rail contract

The contract is valued at €130m (£114m) and the project is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

The new high-speed section will run for 17.7 kilometers through the municipalities of Murcia and Torre Pacheco. It will comprise a new high-speed double-track line in standard gauge running parallel to the existing Chinchilla-Cartagena line.

The works include seven viaducts, 12 overpasses and one underpass, as well as additional expansion and modification works at the Balsicas-Mar Menor and Torre-Pacheco stations and on the existing line.

The project is part of Spain's SDG 9 sustainability programme which includes the development of reliable, sustainable and high-quality infrastructure.

The project is financed by the European Union through the Next Generation EU fund.

Acciona has plenty of experience in this type of work, having carried out similar works for Adif in the past. The contractor is currently carrying out similar contracts, including the Lorca-Pulpí and Pulpí-Vera sections of the AVE (high-speed train) and the redevelopment of Murcia station.

