Acciona to build $200m US wind farm

Acciona Energía is to build a US$200m (£140m) wind farm in the US state of Texas.

Palmas Altas wind farm will be the second owned and operated in Texas by Acciona Energía and its ninth in the United States. The new plant will have a capacity of 145MW and will be equipped with 46 of Nordex’s AW3150 wind turbines, which have a rotor diameter of 125m and are mounted on an 87.5m steel tower. It is due to come into operation in November 2019.

The new facility in Cameron County will produce around 524GWh of energy per year - equivalent to the consumption of 43,000 US households - and offset the emission of 503,000t of CO 2 to the atmosphere from coal-fired power stations.

“We are proud to undertake a new wind power project that consolidates the reactivation of our investment activity in the United States and confirms our commitment to grow in a controlled and profitable manner in a market that continues to offer very interesting opportunities for the renewables sector,” said Rafael Esteban, CEO of Acciona Energy USA Global.

The Palmas Altas project will employ approximately 170 people at the peak of construction and will be staffed by a 10-person operations team.

The energy produced by the wind farm will be sold in the Ercot-South Texas wholesale market.