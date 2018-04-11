JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed April 11 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Acciona to build $200m US wind farm » published 11 Apr 2018

Acciona to build $200m US wind farm

Acciona Energía is to build a US$200m (£140m) wind farm in the US state of Texas.

San Roman was the first Acciona wind farm in Texas Above: San Roman was the first Acciona wind farm in Texas

Palmas Altas wind farm will be the second owned and operated in Texas by Acciona Energía and its ninth in the United States. The new plant will have a capacity of 145MW and will be equipped with 46 of Nordex’s AW3150 wind turbines, which have a rotor diameter of 125m and are mounted on an 87.5m steel tower. It is due to come into operation in November 2019.

The new facility in Cameron County will produce around 524GWh of energy per year - equivalent to the consumption of 43,000 US households - and offset the emission of 503,000t of CO2 to the atmosphere from coal-fired power stations.

“We are proud to undertake a new wind power project that consolidates the reactivation of our investment activity in the United States and confirms our commitment to grow in a controlled and profitable manner in a market that continues to offer very interesting opportunities for the renewables sector,” said Rafael Esteban, CEO of Acciona Energy USA Global.

The Palmas Altas project will employ approximately 170 people at the peak of construction and will be staffed by a 10-person operations team.

The energy produced by the wind farm will be sold in the Ercot-South Texas wholesale market.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 11 Apr 2018 (last updated on 11 Apr 2018).

More News Channels