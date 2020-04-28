Acciona wins $500m desalination contract

The contract for the plant – Acciona’s fourth in the country – was awarded by Saudi publicly-owned company Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC). The Al Khobar 2 desalination plant will be built at Khobar, on the east coast of Saudi Arabia around 400 kilometres from Riyadh.

The facility will be equipped with reverse osmosis technology and will have a daily capacity of more than 600,000m³, making it one of the biggest in the country.

Last year, Acciona won a €750m contract for the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Shuqaiq3 desalination plant, which is located in the south-west of the country on the Red Sea coast. It is expected to be completed in 2021 and will have a treatment capacity of 450,000 m³ per day to provide a service to a population equivalent of two million. It will also be equipped with a photovoltaic plant to reduce internal energy consumption.

In July 2018, a contract worth about €200m was awarded for the construction and commissioning of the Al Khobar 1 desalination plant, which will serve a population of 1,000,000.

The company has also designed and built the Al Jubail RO4 seawater desalination plant in the east of the country for the utility Marafiq. The plant has a capacity of 100,000m³ per day and serves both the city and a nearby industrial complex.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk