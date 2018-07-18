Acciona wins Saudi desalination project

The €200m+ plant will have a production capacity of 210,000m3 per day.

Saudi government corporation Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) is client for the Al Khobar desalination plant, which will be built in Khobar, on the country's east coast, about 400km from Riyadh. It will also supply water to oil company Aramco.

The EPC contract, which also provides for a one-year warranty, is SWCC's first design-build project with a Spanish company. The facility is expected to be completed in two years.

“This Project will be our sixth seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant in the Gulf,” said Julio de la Rosa, head of business development for Acciona Agua in the Middle East. “Working with SWCC is a major leap for Acciona Agua since SWCC is the largest desalination company in the world.”