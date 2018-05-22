Acquisition for Morris Leslie

Acquisition of Chertsey Plant Hire adds 500 machines to the Morris Leslie fleet, including 250 telehandlers

The acquisition of Chertsey Plant Hire follows Morris Leslie’s purchase of four Hewden sites in 2017, increasing its network to 13 depots.

Managing director Graham Ogilvie said: “The move consolidates our position as one of the leading hirers in the country, expanding the core fleet by a further 500 assets, 250 of which are telehandlers, and adds another great location to our national footprint. Chertsey’s fleet is younger than industry norms but over the coming months there are plans to further refresh their fleet in line with our overall profile which sees an average age of below two years.”

Having acquired Ambrose Plant Hire five years ago, Morris Leslie has seen its plant hire fleet grow from 500 units to 5,000 now, including more than 2,000 telehandlers, all from JCB and Manitou.

Chertsey managing director Gary Balle said: “I am relishing the opportunity to work with the new management and pleased to see that Morris Leslie already have an investment plan in place to replace and expand our fleet. We are confident that this will enhance our existing high-quality fleet and Morris Leslie’s larger infrastructure will allow us to support our customer’s nationally.”