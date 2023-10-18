Acquisition takes HSL into Northern Ireland

CTS is HSL Compliance’s third acquisition in 12 months, after it acquired Jordan Environmental and DMA Canyon in 2022.

It also takes the company’s headcount to more than 500.

HSL Compliance specialises in water safety (legionella compliance and water treatment), hazardous materials safety, fire safety, and other associated health, safety and environmental services.

CTS was founded in 1984 and provides legionella control, water treatment and related plumbing works to clients across Ireland from its Belfast headquarters.

Robin Fergusson, founder and managing director of CTS, said: “Its brilliant to mark our 40th year by joining forces with the team at HSL Compliance. Our combined knowledge and capabilities will benefit CTS clients, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, as well as providing great opportunities to our dedicated employees.

“We’re proud to have built CTS from a small start-up into one of the most successful family-run businesses in Belfast. HSL Compliance share our values and ambitions and, with their support, we’re excited to start an exciting new chapter for the company and continue to grow in partnership.”

Following the acquisition, Robin Fergusson, alongside his sons Jamie and Stuart Fergusson, will continue to run CTS and the company will continue to operate under its existing brand.

HSL Compliance chief executive Gavin Hartley added: “Robin and the team have built a market-leading operation with services that complement our own. They are the perfect partner to support our continued expansion across the UK as well as providing a gateway to the Republic of Ireland.

“As the regulations businesses must comply with become even more complex, demand for our services continues to increase. Our third acquisition in 12 months will help us to meet this demand and we’re looking forward to seeing what the next year brings.”

