Acquisitions for Kent house-builder

OFP Timber Frames is based in Sandwich

Chartway Partnerships Group, based in Coxheath in Kent, acquired OFP Timber Frames and Discovery Stairs & Joinery earlier this year.

The deals took place in March 2024, more than six months ago, but Chartway – owned by Cabot Square Capital – has only now gone public on the deals.

OFP Timber Frames, based in Sandwich, is led by Alastair Narraway, Alex Leroy, Liam Narraway, and Ken Mackenzie. Discovery Stairs & Joinery, in Broadstairs, supplies staircases and joinery packs for volume house- builders, under the leadership of Scott Narraway.

The two acquisitions increase Chartway’s in-house supply chain capability to 47%, enabling greater efficiency and speed in delivery of new homes, it said.

In addition to leading OFP, Alastair Narraway has also been appointed managing director of Chartway’s drylining and screeding division, Chartway Drylining (CDL).

Chartway chief executive Steve Cresswell said: "We are delighted to welcome OFP and Discovery Stairs to the Chartway family. Their combined expertise and shared values will significantly enhance our ability to deliver new homes for our partners, while advancing our sustainability and ESG goals. This is an exciting time for Chartway, and we look forward to the value and innovation these companies will bring to our shared vision of delivering quality homes across southeast England."

Alastair Narraway, managing director of OFP Timber Frames and Chartway Drylining, said: "Speaking on behalf of the team, we are thrilled to have OFP and Discovery Stairs join the highly regarded Chartway Partnerships Group. This is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the Group’s offering to new and existing partners, while building on our commitment to sustainability and quality. I’m also excited to take on the role of MD at CDL, and I look forward to working with the teams to drive growth, enhance efficiencies, and expand our customer base in line with the Group’s vision of delivering homes for everyone."

