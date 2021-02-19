Acquisitions for Survey Solutions

Survey Solutions founder and chief executive James Cooper

Survey Solutions has taken over Survey Systems in Manchester and Kempston Surveys in Bedfordshire.

The acquisition follow an injection of private equity in 2019.

Survey Systems was formed in 1983 and together with its sister company, Locate Surveys, employs approximately 40 people. Kempston Surveys has been trading for 14 years and is a team of eight people.

The acquisitions give the group nine offices, from Glasgow to Ipswich to Yeovil, and takes headcount to around 160 people.

Survey Solutions was started in 1998 by James Cooper, who remains chief executive but now shares ownership of the business with his co-directors following a management buyout in 2019 supported by private equity firm RJD. RJD now has what it calls a ‘significant’ stake in the business.

James Cooper said: “I am delighted and proud to welcome both Survey Systems and Kempston Surveys to our company. Our growth strategy has always been to focus on surveying companies which share our company ethos and who can help us grow our national presence.

“Both these businesses are established and respected, with excellent teams of professionals and are a perfect fit in terms of expanding our operations. I am looking forward to working closely with them both in the future.”

