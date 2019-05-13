Acrow buys Mabey Bridge

A Mabey Bridge project in Pakistan

The acquisition covers the assets and employees of Mabey Bridge, a subsidiary of Mabey Holdings.

Each will continue to operate under its own brand.

Both companies specialise in pre-engineered modular bridging systems. Acrow said that uniting the companies would provide customers with solutions that are based on a more expansive global reach, enhanced manufacturing capabilities and a larger product portfolio. It will also give more access to commercial and governmental banking for project financing, and a wide-ranging pool of engineers, production and commercial team members.

The move comes after negotiations between the two companies over the past several months. “Mabey is a business that we have long thought would be an outstanding fit with Acrow,” said Bill Killeen, Acrow CEO. “We have great respect for Mabey and the strong business its team has built, and we are excited to bring together the immensely talented Acrow and Mabey teams from around the globe to drive our businesses to new strata of success.”

Juliette Stacey, group CEO of Mabey Holdings said: “Due to our admiration for the strength of competition with Acrow over the years we believe this is the best solution in strengthening the future of both businesses.”