Aecom adds to London office

Alex Hammerton (left) and Aled Jenkins

Alex Hammerton has been promoted to head of project management after more than a decade with the business and Aled Jenkins has joined from Mace as a regional director.

Alex Hammerton has led developments ranging from residential blocks at Canada Water to the Serpentine Pavillion in Hyde Park. He now leads a team of 145, taking responsibility for service delivery, client partnerships and growth.

Chartered quantity surveyor Aled Jenkins has joined the senior leadership of the London cost management team from Mace.

Aecom is the cost manager for One Undershaft, which will become the tallest tower in the City of London, and is also the quantity surveyor and employer’s agent on the City of London Corporation’s Salisbury Square, which is due for completion in 2026.

Scott Motley, UK head of programme, project and cost management (PPC) at Aecom, said: “Clients and developers in London and beyond are seeking novel solutions to bring ambitious projects forward efficiently and at speed. Sticky inflation and high interest rates mean there is little room for error in project budgets and it’s essential that schemes are managed effectively to accelerate delivery.

“Alex and Aled both bring a wealth of experience, technical expertise and a proven track record of delivering for clients to their new roles as we look forward to advising on more of London’s landmark developments in the coming years.”

