Aecom and Ferrovial team up to design ‘vertiports’

The partnership’s vertiports will provide the necessary infrastructure for the landing, recharging and departure of the eVTOL aircraft.

“We are excited to work with Ferrovial on the design of this vertiport network that exemplifies the future of air mobility,” said Elisabeth Bernitt, senior vice president and managing principal with Aecom’s Buildings & Places business. “It is important for us that the design of the vertiport infrastructure reflects the innovative nature of the eVTOL crafts while creating a warm, welcoming environment. By incorporating flexible and modular elements our partners will be able to scale the vertiports with growth, permitting an efficient space that allows for future innovation while emphasizing the passenger experience.”

Ferrovial is partnering with aviation company Lilium in developing the Florida vertiport network. The Ferrovial and Aecom-designed vertiport infrastructure is intended to help enable a high-speed, environmentally friendly, affordable alternative transport system connecting Florida’s cities in new, sustainable and more convenient ways.

“We are very happy to continue our long-lasting partnership with Aecom and join forces again in our vision to develop sustainable infrastructure,” said Ferrovial Airports corporate development director Luis Alvargonzalez. “Aecom’s design capabilities in mobility solutions will help us to transform this revolutionary concept into a life-changing experience for the vertiports users.”

The vertiport infrastructure is planned to emphasies sustainability and efficiency, taking advantage of sunlight and natural elements. Noise abatement materials and surfaces are a key feature of the airfield design in order to reduce further the already low noise emissions from the eVTOL jets. Aims in the design of the terminal buildings include enabling touchless processes, quick journeys and a comfortable environment.

