Aecom and Hill picked for replacement of Rikers Island jail

New York City Department of Design & Construction (DDC) has awarded the joint venture of Aecom and Hill International a US$107.4m contract for development of the new borough-based facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. The new jails will enable the closure of the Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

The AECOM-Hill team will work directly with DDC to structure the procurement, develop the programne requirements and manage four separate design-build teams, one for each of the new facilities.

“We’re humbled to support DDC and the City of New York on this first-of-its-kind transformative design-build programme,” said Steve Morriss, AECOM’s president of its design and consulting services group in the Americas.

“This is going to be a transformative program for New York City and we’re grateful the DDC has entrusted the AECOM-Hill joint venture with managing it,” said Hill’s senior vice president and northeast regional manager (Americas) Dominick Fickeria.

The creation of the new borough-based facilities is intended to enable New York City to make considerable improvements for people in detention, their visiting families and NYC Department of Correction employees. Each new facility will integrate health, educational and re-entry programmes, as well as community space.