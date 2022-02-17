Aecom buys stake in rail consultant

Aecom’s investment in SLC Rail comes after a long-standing working partnership between the two companies in the railway sector.

SLC Rail is a small consultancy that works with local authorities to help develop rail strategies. Aecom is an American engineering firm with more than 50,000 employees worldwide.

In tandem with Aecom, SLC is consultant to Northumberland County Council for its £162m Northumberland Line rail project. They are also teamed up on the West Midlands Rail Programme.

“SLC Rail is an outstanding SME with whom we have a strong existing relationship, and our teams are collaborating today to successfully deliver a number of strategic regional rail programmes,” said Mark Southwell, Aecom managing director for civils infrastructure in the UK & Ireland.

He added: “Aecom’s investment in SLC strengthens our value proposition to clients.”

Ian Walters, founder, major shareholder and managing director of SLC Rail, said: “Our successful and long-standing partnership with Aecom over the past few years has already seen us positively shape the future of rail infrastructure project developments through our involvement with the Northumberland Line and Project Speed. As we look to the future, it is clear that the levelling up agenda and initiatives like the Restoring Your Railways programme that will reinstate previously eliminated local services and restore closed stations will offer many opportunities for both SLC and Aecom. This investment is going to help us make more rail projects happen, increasing the prosperity of regions up and down the country.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk