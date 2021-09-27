Aecom lands NASA contract

The contract includes work at Kennedy Space Center

It has been selected by NASA – the USA’s National Aeronautics & Space Administration - to provide the services as part of the Southeast Regional Architect & Engineering programme. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract has a shared programme ceiling of US$300m for its five-year term.

Aecom’s work will focus on the rehabilitation, modernisation and development of new systems for facilities, utilities and ground support at several prominent NASA locations across the United States. These include Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Johnson Space Center, Sonny Carter Training Facility, and Ellington Field in Texas; White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico; Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama; Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana; Stennis Space Center in Mississippi; other NASA assets; and additional launch or landing sites worldwide.

Under the contract, Aecom will provide a range of architecture, civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical infrastructure services across all project phases, including planning and feasibility, permitting, preliminary engineering, final design, engineering services during construction, activation and commissioning. The services include architectural design, field investigations and surveys, engineering and environmental reports, trade studies, design specifications, construction site inspections and scheduling and cost estimating.

“Our relationship with NASA dates back over fifty years and we’re looking forward to building on that legacy through this integral work,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of Aecom’s national governments business.”

Sean Chiao, chief executive of Aecom’s global buildings and places business, added: “From the Mercury and Gemini programs through today, Aecom has been honoured to work alongside NASA on all of its facilities spanning the country. This new contract allows us to continue our successful and longstanding partnership.”

