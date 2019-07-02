Aecom lands role on Saudi mega development

Aecom will be providing services to support the delivery of Phase 1 of Neom Bay, a 45km2 area within Neom, a 26,000km2 special economic zone being developed in north west Saudi Arabia at the intersection with Jordan and Egypt.

When complete, Neom Bay Phase 1 will comprise several thousand residential units, leisure, retail, commercial, public and entertainment facilities with supporting infrastructure and utilities.

Aecom’s scope includes project management, contract administration, technical and environmental support services, and site supervision over the entire design and construction of the first phase of Neom Bay project.

“We are delighted that Neom has chosen Aecom to drive the delivery of this significant project,” said Aecom Arabia president and CEO Ian Laski.

Aecom, Middle East & Africa chief executive Hamed Zaghw added: “We have already begun to mobilise local and global resources to bring the best of Aecom’s project management capability to this transformational project.”

