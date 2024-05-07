Aecom recruits Everton stadium architect

Dan Meis designed Everton's new stadium, being built on Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock [Image courtesy of Everton FC]

Dan Meis began his career in sports architecture in 1992 with Minneapolis-based Ellerbe Becket, acquired by Aecom in 2009, as the lead designer of the Manchester Arena. In 2007 he set up his own practice, Meis Architects.

His projects include the Staples Center arena in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and the new Everton FC stadium in Liverpool. He is now 63 years old.

“With Dan’s appointment, we are gaining one of the world’s foremost experts in outside-the-box, large-scale sports and entertainment design at a time of continued growth for our business,” said Matt Crane, regional chief executive for Aecom’s US west region. “He will play an instrumental role in helping to deliver game-changing venues that respond to the demands of owners, cities, teams and fans alike.”

Bill Hanway, Aecom’s executive vice president for the sports sector, said: “Design for sports and venues is entering a period of profound evolution based on innovations in technology that affect the fan and athlete experience. Dan has been a pioneer in this industry, and he will play a pivotal role in the development of our work to meet these changes.”

Dan Mies said “Aecom has an incredible portfolio of game-changing venues that have raised the bar in this industry. I look forward to joining its industry-leading team of architects, engineers and sports specialists across the world to showcase what’s possible for modern sports and entertainment facilities when you combine the reach and resources of one of the world’s largest design companies with innovation and a diversity of skills.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk