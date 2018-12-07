Aecom signs MoU with Japanese consultant

The preferred partner agreement between the two companies has been developed to allow for joint financial and resourcing arrangements in competing for the largest and most complex projects in the region.

"As Japan continues to increase its support for infrastructure development across the Asia region, the strategic partnership formed by Aecom and Oriental Consultants Global will bring together our respective expertise, experience and insights to fulfil the transformational and often extremely complex projects that are being envisioned," said Aecom president, Asia Pacific, Sean Chiao. "Our joint business plan includes formalizing mutual growth objectives aligned with the US-Japan Partnership for Infrastructure Investment in Third Countries."

The US-Japan Partnership for Infrastructure Investment in Third Countries has been developed to address development challenges, increase connectivity, and promote economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.