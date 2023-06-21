Aecom signs reconstruction deal with Ukraine government

Aecom says that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories & Infrastructure Development to serve as “reconstruction delivery partner” and provide help with infrastructure and program management to put the country back together again, if and when the Russians stop the bombing and shooting.

Aecom will assist the ministry set out an overall program management approach and set up structures for public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Aecom has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukraine’s State Agency for Restoration & Development of Infrastructure to help with preliminary integrated cost estimating and other engineering support for many of the country’s critical infrastructure projects. Aecon will help Ukraine transition to international-based standards for cost estimation, establish procurement practices and provide integrated consulting engineering services.

“The reconstruction of Ukraine is one of the world’s greatest humanitarian and infrastructure priorities, and we are honoured to partner with deputy prime minister Kubrakov and the Ukrainian government to help position this effort to successfully deliver on their long-term recovery ambitions,” said Aecom chief executive Troy Rudd. “Through early engagement, a comprehensive programmatic approach, and global collaboration across governments and the private sector, we can work to restore and modernize Ukraine’s infrastructure.”

