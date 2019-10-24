Aecom takes lead on Heathrow's new baggage system

Under the multi-million pound eight-year contract, Aecom is expected to provide design and project management services for a new baggage handling system and infrastructure to support the expected growth in passenger numbers at Terminal 2 (T2).

As lead designer, it will be responsible for integrating the design of all the various work streams, including demolishing T1 and creating new infrastructure for a permanent T2 baggage system.

Since the new T2 opened in 2014 it has been supported by the baggage system at the now closed T1. The Future T2 Programme will deliver a new system within the terminal.

Aecom has already been working with Heathrow on the Future T2 Programme for the past year but this new contract significantly expands the scope of its role.

The contract follows a Project 13 alliancing approach, with Heathrow and Aecom working as a single team throughout the duration of the contract. Aecom will act as integrator to bring in appropriate suppliers and partners.

Aecom’s regional managing director for aviation, Richard Gammon, said: “The programme’s delivery model enables Aecom and Heathrow to build one collaborative team focused on finding the best and most innovative solutions for this multifaceted programme. We bring global expertise in the delivery of aviation projects at some of the world’s biggest and most complex airports, working behind the scenes to help improve passenger experiences.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk