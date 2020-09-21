Aecom to manage new Whipps Cross Hospital design

The old Whipps Cross Hospital, which is to be replaced

The new Whipps Cross Hospital is one of six hospitals sharing £2.7bn of funding over the next five years, as part of the government’s health infrastructure programme announced in 2019. Whipps Cross’s share of that has been reported as £350m.

The plans for the new hospital in Waltham Forest are being refined after the Department of Health endorsed the strategic outline business case for redevelopment earlier this year. Submission of the full business case is expected in 2022 with construction potentially starting later that year, and the new hospital completed by autumn 2026.

Once complete, Whipps Cross will be one of the biggest new-build hospitals in the UK.

Planning permission for the demolition of disused buildings on the site of the old nurse’s accommodation at Whipps Cross Hospital has already been approved and work is due to start during October 2020.

Currie & Brown led the development of the strategic outline case, setting out the proposals for the site. Aecom has been awarded the contract to project manage the design of the new hospital.

Currie & Brown associate director Alastair Finney, redevelopment director on the Whipps Cross redevelopment programme, said: “Since 2018 Currie & Brown has been an integral part of the programme team providing a great breadth and depth of experience and a full range of skills. At this important milestone of getting NHSE&I and DHSC go-ahead to move to the outline business case stage, I look forward to continuing the successful working relationship with them to deliver this exciting redevelopment programme.”

Richard Mann, healthcare and science sector leader for Aecom, said: “This is a tremendously exciting opportunity to help bring to life the vision for a truly community-integrated hospital. Leading the team developing the design for the new Whipps Cross Hospital gives us the opportunity to lay the foundations for a robust and sustainable scheme, which will not only benefit people in terms of better healthcare facilities, but takes a holistic approach to delivering wider benefits to the community such as new housing and infrastructure.”

Barts NHS Trust Health has published Building a Brighter Future for Whipps Cross – Moving to the next stage, which offers a summary of the vision for the new Whipps Cross Hospital.

Further details of the project can be found at www.bartshealth.nhs.uk/future-whipps

