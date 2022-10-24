Aecom to oversee Toronto metro upgrade

Bloor-Yonge station is expecting to see a significant rise in passenger numbers

The BYCI project aims to expand and modernise the Bloor-Yonge station transit hub on Toronto’s metro system to accommodate current and forecast passenger numbers. It also involves improvements to accessibility and safety features.

Aecom will provide consulting services, including ‘lean’ project delivery mechanisms and building information modelling (BIM), through all phases of the project.

“Bloor-Yonge station is a critical interchange – the busiest in Toronto’s subway system and one of the busiest in North America – and we’re thrilled to help deliver these important improvements for the community,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of Aecom’s Canada region.

“We’re proud to have delivered a diverse range of infrastructure projects as a trusted service provider to the TTC since 1979, including over ten years on the BYCI project, and are pleased to implement our deep understanding of their collaborative delivery approach, design standards, and operating procedures to help them see this vital project through to completion,” he added.

Originally constructed in 1953, Bloor-Yonge station is expected to see a significant rise in passenger throughput due to population growth in the Toronto area and the implementation of planned transit expansion initiatives.

The BYCI project seeks to improve service levels for TTC customers by constructing a new Line 2 passenger platform, expanding both Line 1 passenger platforms, improving accessibility and safety, and enhancing the concourse level, entrances, and exits.

