Affordable homes for Hackney Wick

The deal will see 236 affordable new homes built at Wickside, in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets and will significantly boost the availability of energy-efficient affordable housing in the Borough.

The homes will utilise air source heat pumps for heating and hot water. The green credentials of the development are also reflected in the project’s approach to transport and landscaping. Contributing to urban greening in the Borough, an extensive ‘linear park’ will run along the canal and connect the Olympic Park with Victoria Park.

Commenting on the deal, James Price, head of acquisitions & partnerships at Southern Housing Group, said “We are delighted to be delivering 236 new affordable homes in Tower Hamlets where the Group already owns and manages over 2,000 homes. What excited us about this scheme was its excellent location next to Victoria Park, the Olympic Park and the Hertford Union Canal. Hackney Wick is an historic, dynamic and rapidly changing part of East London and Wickside will dramatically improve the liveability of the neighbourhood.

Southern Housing Group is a key provider of social housing in Tower Hamlets and Wickside, along with the recently completed scheme at Dace Road, forms part of our wider ambitions in the Borough to provide good quality, affordable homes.”

Stephen Conway, Executive Chairman and CEO of Galliard Homes said ‘“We are delighted to be in business with such great partners. I grew up close to the site and would like to congratulate Southern Housing Group on the delivery of very important housing for this exciting part of our city.”

Rory O’Connor, managing director of O’Shea Group said: “O’Shea and Galliard Homes are delighted to have partnered with Southern Housing Group on the delivery of 236 affordable housing in Wickside, our award winning canal-side mixed use development in Hackney Wick. We see this as a natural fit as Southern Housing Group have an excellent track record in the area and most importantly share our vision for high quality and sustainable developments with a focus on place making.

“This deal is crucial in bringing forward 475 homes and over 100,000 sq. ft of mixed commercial uses. The surrounding area has already undergone such significant regeneration whilst maintaining its industrious tradition. Wickside will be the largest development on Fish Island and most important in its regeneration with a strong focus on place making and community with the delivery of such mixed uses of residential and commercial, over 3 acres of landscaped gardens and a new pedestrian bridge”.

The project will be delivered over four phases and will complete in Spring 2026.

Galliard Homes are specialists in the delivery of new sustainable developments. With over 6,000 homes under construction across the UK, their developments generate lasting value through articulate attention to master planning and understanding of local needs and aspirations. Working closely with key stakeholders developing places that support family life and nurture community sustainability.

O’Shea is one of the largest privately-owned construction and property development companies in London and the Southeast with over £2bn of development under construction in London. They have promoted the site through the planning process with the LLDC over a number of years working closely with the organisation’s Quality Review Panel to deliver an award-winning development of the highest design standard.

