Affordable housing quotas increased for remaining Olympic legacy sites

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The plan is that over the next 12 years approximately 3,000 homes will be built across Stratford Waterfront, Pudding Mill and Rick Roberts Way – with the level of affordable housing boosted to 50%.

Subject to planning permission 600 homes will be built at Stratford Waterfront, 1500 at Pudding Mill and 900 at Rick Roberts Way. To ensure 50% are affordable across the three sites, the mayor will stump up £10m over 20 years.

The current Chobham Manor, East Wick and Sweetwater sites have 29% affordable housing, on average, in line with agreements made with previous mayor Boris Johnson.

Current mayor Sadiq Khan, said: “While I cannot change the deals that were agreed before I became mayor, I’m committed to ensuring that at least half the homes across the three remaining sites for development will be social rented or other genuinely affordable homes.”

Lyn Garner, chief executive of London Legacy Development Corporation, which owns the land, said: “Housing is a critical part of the London 2012 legacy and the Mayor’s proposals will help us to accelerate delivery of thousands of homes, including affordable homes. Four new schools have been built on the Park already, including the new Bobby Moore Academy which opens tomorrow, together with thousands of new jobs in the local area to provide the much-needed infrastructure to support these new neighbourhoods.”