AG Wilson adds more Chinese excavators

AG Wilson directors Richard Chambers (left) and Derek Wilson (right)

AG Wilson Civil Engineering already has several Chinese-made Sany excavators in its fleet, including five 8-tonne SY80U excavators, a 16-tonne compact wheeled excavator and two 16-tonne SY155U machines.

The three new 24-tonne SY215C excavators are expected to go straight to work on a new pipeline project in Scotland.

Armagh-based AG Wilson has a further order in the pipeline that includes a 40-tonne SY390H excavator and two SY75C machines, which will take its Sany fleet to 16 machines.

AG Wilson purchased its first Sany excavator from dealer Sleator Plant in December 2021.

Sleator Plant general manager Aaron McCaul said: “We’re delighted that the team at AG Wilson have decided to continue to invest in the Sany product. The specification of the machines along with the five-year warranty makes the Sany option a positive one for their business and their trust in the team at Sleator Plant also helped in their decision to place a large multi-unit order.”

