Aggregate Industries acquires OCL

OCL recycles road construction materials for reuse

The acquisition of the Kent-based business is expected to strengthen Aggregate Industries’ asphalt and surfacing operations.

OCL was founded in 2006 as a recycled highways construction materials business. It focuses on recycling materials from highways maintenance and construction projects including aggregates, asphalts, concrete and tar. The materials are reprocessed and reused in new highway construction or maintenance projects.

OCL has six depots – in Avonmouth, Medway, Hampshire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland and Oxford.

Dragan Maksimovic, chief executive of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “OCL Regeneration has made great strides in the reuse of highways planings and the development of low carbon products and solutions. This is very much in sync with our own strategy and commitment to achieve our sustainability goals and continue to deliver on our green growth objectives as a business.

“The acquisition further enhances Aggregate Industries’ position in the UK highways and surfacing market and puts us at the forefront of circular construction supply and delivery.

“We will gain further industry expertise and innovation through the work and product portfolio OCL has developed over the last 16 years. It also gives us a further foothold in important geographic locations and aligns with our ambition of being the leading supplier of sustainable construction materials and solutions in the UK.”

Stuart Gready, founder and managing director of OCL Regeneration, said: ““Holcim and Aggregate Industries UK have an impressive portfolio of low carbon products and solutions which we are very pleased to become a part of. We will gain access to new opportunities, assets and geographies which align well with our growth strategy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk