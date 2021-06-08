Aggregate Industries appoints sustainability director

Kirstin McCarthy

Kirstin McCarthy joins Aggregate Industries from Birmingham Airport, where she worked in environmental management for more than 20 years and was head of sustainability for the past six.

As part of the executive committee, she will be responsible for driving the LafargeHolcim subsidiary’s net-zero aspirations. It is a new position for the company.

Dragan Maksimovic, chief executive at Aggregate Industries, said: “This appointment is placing us in a unique position at the forefront of our industry and we must continue challenging ourselves to continuously reduce our carbon footprint through innovation, commitment and personal accountability.”

Kirstin McCarthy said: “I look forward to making my mark as the newest member of the executive committee and contributing to building a greener, smarter world for all.”

