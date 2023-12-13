Aggregate Industries breaks ground on Tilbury cement works

The new facility at Port of Tilbury is expected to help Aggregate Industries to increase production of its EcoPlanet range of cement

The nine-acre site will also have plant to enable different cement mixes to be processed, adding ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) or demolition waste to dilute the carbon content.

Aggregate Industries, part of the Holcim group, will have five loading heads at Tilbury to supply customers across London and the southeast 24-hours a day.

Chief executive Dragan Maksimovic said: “This important investment will further strengthen our position in the market, allowing us to drive our sustainability ambitions and lead the way in low carbon and circular building materials. The London and South East construction market has major regional projects on the horizon and we are primed and ready to meet the region’s rising demand for sustainable solutions.”

Steve Curley, managing director for cement, added: “Already, our EcoPact range of low-carbon concrete delivers significantly lower CO 2 emissions than standard concrete and our EcoPlanet range of green cement was recently added to our green offering. By investing in this impressive facility within the Port of Tilbury, we will truly boost our sustainable offering and be more agile and efficient in the way we manufacture, transport and supply our products across this region.”

