Aggregate Industries introduces farmers’ asphalt

Super Protect Plant is designed for farm roads

The Super Protect range, which includes Super Protect Plant and Super Protect Stock, is a hot rolled asphalt surface course with high impermeability characteristics.

The material consists of a dense mixture with low voids, designed to ensure chemicals commonly found on farmyards and anaerobic plants – particularly acids – cannot easily penetrate the asphalt and attack the stable mix.

Target applications include environments consistently exposed to aggressive chemical attack, including silage clamps, silo floors, anaerobic digesters, cow sheds, animal feed storage areas and farm roads.

It can be laid on a suitable binder course or as an overlay to an existing concrete surface, Aggregate Industries says.

Super Protect Plant has a high proportion of coarse aggregates in the mixture to provide good deformation resistance, making it more durable as a surface layer for hard standing areas regularly used for farmyard machinery and trafficked by typical agricultural vehicles.

Super Protect Stock is designed for animal housing areas as it has a higher proportion of fine aggregates, making it less abrasive to animals on contact.

Jo Wilkins, head of business development for asphalt and ready-mixed concrete at Aggregate Industries, said: “In the farming sector, often the most important infrastructure such as silage clamps and livestock housing are consistently exposed to harsh chemicals, which means these areas need resurfacing more regularly due to erosion.

“To help contractors and their clients achieve a more durable and longer-lasting surface, we’ve developed Super Protect, an innovative new range of acid-resistant asphalts that have been specially formulated to withstand the corrosive effects of chemicals including acids.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk