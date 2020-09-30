Aggregate Industries launches eco concrete, now with added offsetting

ECOPact comes with a range of formulae offering different levels of carbon dioxide savings, from 30% to 70% compared to standard (CEM I) concrete.

Regular ECOPact uses a blended cement to give 30-50% CO 2 reduction compared to a standard concrete (CEM I) mix.

ECOPact Prime is described as an engineered low carbon concrete using higher blends of cements using ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) and FlyAsh substitutes. This delivers between 50-70% CO 2 reduction compared to a standard concrete (CEM I) mix, it is claimed.

ECOPact Max uses cement alternatives such as geopolymers and alkaline activators to reduce CO 2 content by at least 70%.

Aggregate Industries has also matching Cemex’s offering of offsetting – pay extra to qualify for CarbonNeutral status.

Aggregate Industries promises to give the extra money paid by customers with a conscience to its offsetting partner, Circular Ecology, who will then fund projects such as tree planting, clean water projects and investment in renewable energy.

Chief executive Guy Edwards said: “We are delighted to launch the ECOPact range of low carbon concretes in the UK, and we cannot wait for our customers to reap the benefits.”

