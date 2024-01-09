Aggregate Industries enters UK mortar market

Eco Readymix has sites in Wrexham and Ellesmere Port

Swiss-owned Aggregate Industries, part of the Holcim Group, said that the acquisition of Eco Readymix would help establish its place in the UK mortar market.

The deal completed just before Christmas, with Eco Readymix directors Gary and Paula Billington ceding control on 15th December 2023.

Eco Readymix was formed in 2004 and has sites in Wrexham and Ellesmere Port with a third site in development in the Midlands. It produces ready-to-use mortar and dry silo mortar, serving house-builders, groundworkers and civil engineering contractors alongside the domestic market.

It also produces ready mix concrete, liquid and traditional screed, concrete masonry blocks and aggregates.

The company claims strong sustainability credentials. Its Wrexham site is almost entirely powered by a biomass system alongside both wind and solar power.

In the year ended 31st March 2023 it turned over £14.7m (2022: £11.6m) and made a pre-tax profit of £2.1m (2022: £1.1m). It employs 52 people across its sites.

Aggregate Industries UK chief executive Dragan Maksimovic said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the acquisition of Eco Readymix and welcome them to Aggregate Industries. As a business, it has clear sustainable values very much in line with our own, and will strategically add to our strong footprint in the northwest.

“This also marks our entry into the UK mortar market with a knowledgeable and ambitious management that has multiple synergies with our own. The acquisition supports our long-term strategy to continue to grow our business in order to become the UK’s leading supplier of sustainable construction materials and solutions.”

Gary Billington, who remains managing director of Eco Readymix, said: “We’re really looking forward to taking the business forward with Aggregate Industries. This allows us to continue our ambitious growth plans and to develop our offering. It is really beneficial to be part of a leading UK company which has a clear vision for sustainability and to be able to have access to their networks and expertise.”

