Aggregate king goes for the hat-trick

Peter Tom

The Times newspaper reports that Peter Tom is preparing to list a new vehicle on the stock market to acquire building materials companies.

“There are a lot of family businesses out there who are finding themselves asset-rich and cash-poor. People are beginning to think about what’s on the other side [of the pandemic] and about what happens next,” he told the newspaper.

Peter Tom had already retired once when he helped turn Breedon Aggregate from a shell company into a UK market leader. He had previously founded Aggregate Industries by merging Bardon and Camas in 1997 before later selling it to Swiss company Holcim.

The Times calls him the ‘aggregate king’.

Peter Tom retired as chairman of Aggregate Industries in 2007 and then got a second wind building up Breedon.

With his new acquisitions venture he is working once again with David Williams, formerly of Marwyn Capital, as he did in the development of Breedon.

He is also executive chairman of Leicester Tigers rugby football club, for whom he used to play (front row) in the 1960s.

